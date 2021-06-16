BBC Sport

Euro 2020: Aaron Ramsey converts Gareth Bale pass to put Wales ahead against Turkey

Aaron Ramsey chests down a Gareth Bale through-ball before firing Wales ahead against Turkey in Baku in the Group A encounter at the European Championship.

