Manuel Locatelli's high-quality double and a late strike from Ciro Immobile seals a 3-0 win for Italy against Switzerland to clinch their place in the last 16 of the European Championship.

REPORT: Impressive Italy beat Switzerland to reach last 16

WATCH MORE: 'Magnificent from Wales' - Goals and fan reactions from Wales' famous win

Watch highlights of Euro 2020 on BBC One, BBC Two, the BBC Sport app and BBC iPlayer

Available to UK users only