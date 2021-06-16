Euro 2020: Russia beat Finland as Aleksei Miranchuk's classy finish seals victory
Watch highlights as Aleksei Miranchuk's classy first-half finish proves enough for Russia to seal victory over Finland in St Petersburg and earn their first points in Group B of Euro 2020.
REPORT: Russia defeat Finland in St Petersburg
