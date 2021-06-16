BBC Sport

Euro 2020: Gareth Bale blazes penalty over bar for Wales against Turkey

Gareth Bale fires a penalty over the bar after earning the spot-kick himself as Wales remain 1-0 up against Turkey in Baku in the European Championship

LIVE: Turkey v Wales - watch, listen & follow text

COVERAGE DETAILS: How to follow today's matches on the BBC

Watch highlights of Euro 2020 on BBC One, BBC Two, the BBC Sport website, app and BBC iPlayer

Available to UK users only

Published
Section
BBC Sport
Subsection
European Championship