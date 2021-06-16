Euro 2020: Wales supporters go wild at Cardiff fan zone following Aaron Ramsey goal
Wales supporters go wild in celebration at a Cardiff fan zone following Aaron Ramsey's opening goal against Turkey in their 2020 European Championship match in Baku, Azerbaijan.
LIVE: Turkey v Wales - watch, listen & follow text
COVERAGE DETAILS: How to follow today's matches on the BBC
Watch highlights of Euro 2020 on BBC One, BBC Two, the BBC Sport app and BBC iPlayer
Available to UK users only
- Published
- Section
- BBC Sport
- Subsection
- European Championship