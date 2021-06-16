BBC Sport

Euro 2020: Wales supporters go wild at Cardiff fan zone following Aaron Ramsey goal

Wales supporters go wild in celebration at a Cardiff fan zone following Aaron Ramsey's opening goal against Turkey in their 2020 European Championship match in Baku, Azerbaijan.

LIVE: Turkey v Wales - watch, listen & follow text

COVERAGE DETAILS: How to follow today's matches on the BBC

Watch highlights of Euro 2020 on BBC One, BBC Two, the BBC Sport app and BBC iPlayer

Available to UK users only

European Championship