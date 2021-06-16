BBC Sport

Euros 2020: 'Magnificent from Wales' - Goals and best fan park reaction from Wales' famous win

All the action, celebrations and reaction from Wales' 2-0 victory over Turkey in Baku as they take a huge step towards qualification for the last 16 of the European Championships.

REPORT: Wales claim vital win against Turkey

WATCH MORE: How Bale and Ramsey made the difference for Wales

Watch highlights of Euro 2020 on BBC One, BBC Two, the BBC Sport app and BBC iPlayer

Available to UK users only

Published
Section
BBC Sport
Subsection
European Championship