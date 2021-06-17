Euro 2020: Kevin De Bruyne refuses to celebrate after scoring Belgium winner against Denmark
Substitute Kevin de Bruyne finishes off a flowing Belgium move with a powerful first-time strike into the bottom corner to seal a 2-1 comeback win against Denmark in Copenhagen in the European Championship.
