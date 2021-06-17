Euro 2020: Analysis - 'Belgium were down and out - Kevin De Bruyne changed the game'
Match of the Day pundit Alan Shearer praises Kevin de Bruyne's "classy" match-winning contribution against Denmark and the Belgium playmaker's refusal to celebrate his goal in tribute to Christian Eriksen.
REPORT: Denmark 1-2 Belgium
READ MORE:Belgium's 'X factor' proves the difference
Watch highlights of Euro 2020 on BBC One, BBC Two, the BBC Sport website, app and BBC iPlayer
Available to UK users only
