Wales defender Connor Roberts believes star men Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey will cause Italy problems in their final Group A match at Euro 2020 in Rome on Sunday.

Italy have beaten Turkey and Switzerland 3-0 so far in the competition, but Bale and Ramsey were in great form as Wales beat Turkey 2-0 to put themselves on the brink of qualification.

