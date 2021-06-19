Wales v Italy: Midfielder Joe Allen recalls 'incredible night' Wales beat Italy in 2002
Ahead of Sunday's crunch Euro 2020 Group A encounter in Rome, midfielder Joe Allen tells BBC Sport Wales of his experience as a fan in the stands when Wales beat Italy in 2002.
Craig Bellamy scored the winner on a famous night in Cardiff, although Wales would go on to miss out on qualification for Euro 2004 via the play-offs.
