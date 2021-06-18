Euro 2020 - England 0-0 Scotland: England were too 'frantic' - Gareth Southgate
England manager Gareth Southgate says a lack of intensity was not the reason why England failed to beat Scotland after the 0-0 at Wembley, and his team were "too frantic" if anything.
COVERAGE DETAILS: How to follow today's matches on the BBC
Watch highlights of England v Scotland on BBC One, iPlayer and the BBC Sport App at 23:30 BST on Friday.
Available to UK users only
