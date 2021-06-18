Euro 2020: 'We created good chances' - Steve Clarke impressed with Scotland's performance against England
Scotland manager Steve Clarke praises his team's performance and work ethic against England as they forced a goalless draw at Wembley in Euro 2020.
COVERAGE DETAILS: How to follow today's matches on the BBC
Watch highlights of England v Scotland on BBC One, iPlayer and the BBC Sport App at 23:30 BST on Friday.
