Euro 2020: Antoine Griezmann equalises against Hungary after good work from Kylian Mbappe
Forward Antoine Griezmann equalises against Hungary from a Kylian Mbappe cross to give France a much-needed goal, in front of a capacity crowd in Budapest, during Euro 2020.
FOLLOW: Euro 2020: Hungary v France - watch, listen & follow text
Watch highlights of Euro 2020 on BBC One, BBC Two, the BBC Sport app and BBC iPlayer
