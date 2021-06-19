Euro 2020: Cristiano Ronaldo covers length of pitch in 14 seconds to score Portugal opener against Germany
Cristiano Ronaldo scores his third goal of Euro 2020, running the length of the pitch in 14 seconds to round off a blistering Portugal counter-attack against Germany.
MATCH HIGHLIGHTS: Germany come from behind to win six-goal thriller against Portugal
MATCH REPORT: Germany hit form in win over Portugal
Watch highlights of Euro 2020 on BBC One, BBC Two, the BBC Sport app and BBC iPlayer
Available to UK users only.
- Published
- Section
- BBC Sport
- Subsection
- European Championship