Cristiano Ronaldo scores his third goal of Euro 2020, running the length of the pitch in 14 seconds to round off a blistering Portugal counter-attack against Germany.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS: Germany come from behind to win six-goal thriller against Portugal

MATCH REPORT: Germany hit form in win over Portugal

