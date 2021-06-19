Euro 2020: Alvaro Morata scores for Spain against Poland after VAR overrules offside call
Forward Alvaro Morata's goal stands after an initial offside decision. VAR determined he was onside to give Spain a 1-0 lead over Poland in Seville, during Euro 2020.
Watch highlights of Euro 2020 on BBC One, BBC Two, the BBC Sport app and BBC iPlayer
Available to UK users only.
