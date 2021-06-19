BBC Sport

Euro 2020: Gerard Moreno misses penalty and chance to give Spain the lead against Poland

Gerard Moreno wins a penalty, but smashes the left post and the rebound comes out to Alvaro Morata and he misses a chance to put Spain ahead against Poland in Seville, during Euro 2020.

European Championship