Match of the Day's Rio Ferdinand, Jurgen Klinsmann and Micah Richards discuss Spain's winless start to Euro 2020, with the former England captain describing Luis Enrique's side as "passive, low-risk and safe."

MATCH REPORT: Lewandowski scores to help Poland hold winless Spain

