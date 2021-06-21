Euro 2020: 'That's a rocket!' - Christensen scores sensational goal in Denmark win
Andreas Christensen scores with a sensational strike from 25 yards to give Denmark their third goal of the game to send the Copenhagen crowd into a frenzy.
MATCH REPORT: Denmark to face Wales after dramatic win
Watch highlights of Finland v Belgium & Russia v Denmark on BBC One, BBC Two, the BBC Sport app and BBC iPlayer.
Available to UK users only.
