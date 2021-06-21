BBC Sport

Euro 2020: Christensen's world-class strike helps Denmark reach last 16

Watch highlights as Denmark score four in an emphatic victory over Russia on a frantic night in Copenhagen, including a sensational strike from Andreas Christensen.

MATCH REPORT: Denmark to face Wales after dramatic win

Watch highlights of Finland v Belgium & Russia v Denmark on BBC One, BBC Two, the BBC Sport app and BBC iPlayer.

Available to UK users only.

Published
Section
BBC Sport
Subsection
European Championship