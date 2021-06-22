Euro 2020: 'Back in the game!' - Callum McGregor's vital goal brings Scotland level against Croatia
Croatia fail to clear their lines and the ball falls to Callum McGregor who scores his first international goal, a low drilled effort on the edge of the 18-yard box to give Scotland a much needed equaliser.
Watch highlights of Croatia v Scotland & Czech Republic v England at 22:40 BST on Tuesday on BBC One, the BBC Sport app and BBC iPlayer
Available to UK users only.
- Published
- Section
- BBC Sport
- Subsection
- European Championship