Euro 2020 - Czech Republic 0-1 England: 'Outstanding' Bukayo Saka can't be dropped - Micah Richards

Match of the Day pundit Micah Richards praises Bukayo Saka's "fearless" performance against the Czech Republic as England won 1-0 and secured top spot in Group D at Euro 2020.

