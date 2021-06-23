Euro 2020 - Croatia 3-1 Scotland: Luka Modric masterclass - Croatia's midfield maestro rolls back the years
Watch the best moments as Luka Modric scores a magnificent goal and puts in a vintage performance to help Croatia to a 3-1 win over Scotland at Hampden Park.
MATCH REPORT: Scotland's Euro hopes ended by Croatia
COVERAGE DETAILS: How to follow today's matches on the BBC
Watch highlights of Euro 2020 on BBC One, BBC Two, the BBC Sport website, app and BBC iPlayer
- Published
- Section
- BBC Sport
- Subsection
- European Championship