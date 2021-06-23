BBC Sport

Euro 2020: 'What an introduction!' Ferran Torres' sublime first touch adds to Spain lead

Pablo Sarabia sends a low cross into the six-yard box and Ferran Torres is there with a delightful flick from behind him, netting just seconds after coming on with his first touch.

