Euro 2020: Robert Lewandowski double not enough as Poland exit Euro 2020 after Sweden loss
Watch highlights as Substitute Viktor Claesson scores a 93rd-minute winner for Sweden as they beat Poland 3-2.
The Poles had come back from 2-0 down, but are now out of Euro 2020.
MATCH REPORT: Poland exit Euro 2020 after Sweden loss
COVERAGE DETAILS: How to follow today's matches on the BBC
Watch highlights of Euro 2020 on BBC One, the BBC Sport website, app and BBC iPlayer
Available to UK users only.
- Published
- Section
- BBC Sport
- Subsection
- European Championship