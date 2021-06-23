Euro 2020: Cristiano Ronaldo extends his European Championship goalscoring record to 13
Cristiano Ronaldo extends his European Championship goalscoring record to 13 goals after converting a penalty against Hugo Lloris to give Portugal a 1-0 lead against France.
