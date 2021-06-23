BBC Sport

Euro 2020: Cristiano Ronaldo extends his European Championship goalscoring record to 13

Cristiano Ronaldo extends his European Championship goalscoring record to 13 goals after converting a penalty against Hugo Lloris to give Portugal a 1-0 lead against France.

FOLLOW: Euro 2020: Portugal v France - watch, listen & follow text

COVERAGE DETAILS: How to follow today's matches on the BBC

Watch highlights of Euro 2020 on BBC One, the BBC Sport website, app and BBC iPlayer

Available to UK users only.

Published
Section
BBC Sport
Subsection
European Championship