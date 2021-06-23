BBC Sport

Euro 2020: 'The captain has stepped up!' Adam Szalai gives Hungary the lead against Germany

Germany's qualification for the last 16 is put in jeopardy by a well-timed Adam Szalai header to give Hungary a 1-0 lead in Munich.

