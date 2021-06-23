Euro 2020: 'They've found a way through!' Leon Goretzka equalises for Germany against Hungary
Leon Goretzka scores a crucial goal for Germany, beating goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi to equalise against Hungary and prevent his country from being knocked out of Euro 2020.
