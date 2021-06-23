Euro 2020: Ronaldo & Benzema doubles see both France & Portugal through to last 16
Cristiano Ronaldo equalled the all-time international goalscoring record as defending champions Portugal drew with France to qualify for the last 16 of Euro 2020 as one of the best third-placed teams.
MATCH REPORT: France top group as Ronaldo equals record
