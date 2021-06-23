Euro 2020: Germany come back from the brink with late equaliser against Hungary
Germany will face England in the last 16 of Euro 2020 after twice coming from behind to knock battling Hungary out of the tournament following a 2-2 draw in Munich.
MATCH REPORT: Germany book England date after Hungary draw
