'Extraordinary!' Euro 2020: Germany v Hungary - 90 seconds of chaos
Germany's Kai Havertz scores to equalise for Germany but Andrras Schafer responds with an attack straight from kick-off scoring to give Hungary a 2-1 lead, throwing Group F into chaos all within the space of 90 seconds.
