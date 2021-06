Former Wales women's manager Jayne Ludlow takes a tactical look at how Wales might be able to get the better of Denmark ahead of their last 16 Euro 2020 match.

Ludlow highlights a space which she thinks Aaron Ramsey might be able to exploit.

You can find out if Jayne is right on the Elis James' Euro Feast of Football show on iPlayer - Saturday, 26 June from 22:30 BST (and afterwards on catch up)