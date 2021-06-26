Euro 2020: Gareth Bale blanks question over Wales future - analysis
Former Wales manager Mark Hughes believes Gareth Bale has "nothing left to prove" after the Real Madrid forward refuses to answer questions about his international future following a 4-0 defeat by Denmark in the last 16 of the European Championship.
REPORT: Wales out after being thrashed by Denmark
WATCH: Denmark put four past Wales to reach quarter-finals
Highlights of Euro 2020 on BBC One, BBC Two, the BBC Sport website, app and BBC iPlayer
Available to UK users only
- Published
- Section
- BBC Sport
- Subsection
- European Championship