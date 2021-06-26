Kasper Dolberg pounces on a Neco Williams mistake to put Denmark 2-0 up against Wales after the referee waves away appeals for a foul on Kieffer Moore in the last 16 tie of the European Championship.

LIVE: Wales v Denmark - watch, listen & follow text

COVERAGE DETAILS: How to follow today's matches on the BBC

Watch highlights of Euro 2020 on BBC One, BBC Two, the BBC Sport website, app and BBC iPlayer

Available to UK users only