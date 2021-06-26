Euro 2020: Martin Braithwaite scores fourth to seal Denmark victory over Wales
Martin Braithwaite wraps up a 4-0 win for Denmark over Wales, firing in a stoppage-time goal given after a VAR review, to seal their place in the European Championship quarter-finals.
