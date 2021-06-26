Euro 2020: Federico Chiesa breaks deadlock for Italy against Austria in extra-time
Federico Chiesa opens the scoring for Italy in extra-time with a superb individual goal against Austria at Wembley in their last-16 tie of the European Championship.
