Euro 2020: Italy score twice in extra time to beat Austria in last 16

Watch highlights as extra-time goals from Federico Chiesa and Matteo Pessina prove enough to put Italy into the quarter-finals of the European Championship as they beat Austria 2-1 at Wembley.

REPORT: Italy need extra-time to beat battling Austria

