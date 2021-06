Former Wales women's manager Jayne Ludlow says she was "infuriated" by the "petulance" shown by Welsh players in the Euro 2020 defeat Denmark.

Speaking on the Elis James Feast of Football podcast, Ludlow said she was "really disappointed" by decisions made on the pitch during the 4-0 defeat in Amsterdam.

Watch full episode - Elis James' Euro Feast of Football show on iPlayer