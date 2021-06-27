Euro 2020: Netherlands defender Matthijs de Ligt sent off for deliberate handball
Netherlands defender Matthijs de Ligt is sent off for a deliberate handball in the second half against Czech Republic with the score 0-0 in their European Championship last-16 tie in Budapest.
