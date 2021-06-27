Euro 2020: Patrik Schick puts Czech Republic 2-0 up against the Netherlands
Patrik Schick nets his fourth goal of the tournament, tucking the ball into the bottom corner with a first-time finish from eight yards to make it Czech Republic 2-0 Netherlands.
REACTION: Netherlands v Czech Republic - listen & follow text
COVERAGE DETAILS: How to follow today's matches on the BBC
Watch highlights of Euro 2020 on BBC One, BBC Two, the BBC Sport website, app and BBC iPlayer
Available to UK users only
- Published
- Section
- BBC Sport
- Subsection
- European Championship