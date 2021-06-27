Euro 2020: Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne forced off with ankle injury against Portugal
Kevin de Bruyne picks up an ankle injury at the end of the first half and is unable to continue soon after the restart as Belgium beat Portugal 1-0 to reach the Euro 2020 quarter-finals.
