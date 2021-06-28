Gareth Bale's future has been the source of great speculation since the Wales forward announced before Euro 2020: "I know what I'm doing (next season) but it'll just cause chaos if I say anything now."

Bale has been linked with hometown club Cardiff City but his former Wales team-mate Joe Ledley expects Bale to see out the final season of his Real Madrid contract and show his abilities once again in Spain.

