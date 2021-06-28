Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon commits a dreadful error as he fails to control a backpass and it rolls into the net to give Croatia the lead in their Euro 2020 last-16 tie in Copenhagen, which Spain eventually won 5-3 after extra time.

