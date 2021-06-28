Substitute Mario Gavranovic receives captain Granit Xhaka's pass and drills an unstoppable finish into the bottom corner to equalise for Switzerland against France and force extra time in their last-16 Euro 2020 fixture in Bucharest - which the Swiss eventually won on penalties.

MATCH REPORT: Switzerland beat France on penalties

