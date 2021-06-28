BBC Sport

Euro 2020: France v Switzerland - Kylian Mbappe misses penalty as France are knocked out of Euro 2020

Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer dives to his right to save Kylian Mbappe's penalty in the shoot-out and eliminate world champions France from Euro 2020.

MATCH REPORT: Switzerland beat France on penalties

COVERAGE DETAILS: How to follow the Euros on the BBC

Watch highlights of Euro 2020 on BBC One, BBC Two, the BBC Sport website, app and BBC iPlayer

Available to UK users only

Published
Section
BBC Sport
Subsection
European Championship