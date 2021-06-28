Euro 2020: Micah Richards & Alex Scott on Switzerland's 'thoroughly deserved' victory over France
Match of the Day pundits Alex Scott and Micah Richards say Switzerland 'thoroughly deserved' their penalty victory over World Champions France, praising their pressing and team effort.
MATCH REPORT: Switzerland knock out World Champions France
Watch highlights of Euro 2020 on BBC One, BBC Two, the BBC Sport website, app and BBC iPlayer
Available to UK users only.
- Published
- Section
- BBC Sport
- Subsection
- European Championship