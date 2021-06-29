Oleksandr Zinchenko converts a low driven from shot from an incredible pass by Andriy Yarmolenko to give Ukraine the 1-0 lead against Sweden in their last-16 Euro 2020 fixture in Glasgow, Emil Forsberg equalised for Sweden just before half-time.

