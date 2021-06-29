BBC Sport

Euro 2020: Gareth Southgate says England players & fans were immense after Germany win

England manager Gareth Southgate praises the performance of his players and the atmosphere at Wembley after their 2-0 win against Germany at Euro 2020.

MATCH REPORT: England end 55-year wait for knockout win over Germany

European Championship