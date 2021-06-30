Relive the best action and reactions after England's iconic Euro 2020 win over Germany.

Harry Kane calls it "an amazing day and an amazing game", Gareth Southgate praises the "immense" Wembley atmosphere and Alan Shearer says The Three Lions will never have a better chance of winning a major tournament than now.

MATCH REPORT: England end 55-year wait for knockout win over Germany

COVERAGE DETAILS: How to follow the Euros on the BBC

Watch highlights of Euro 2020 on BBC One, BBC Two, the BBC Sport website, app and BBC iPlayer.