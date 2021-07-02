Euros archive: Life before goalline technology - England v Ukraine in 2012
Relive the last time England faced Ukraine at the European Championship in 2012, when Wayne Rooney marked his return to the team with a goal and there was an officiating controversy when a strike for Ukraine was not recognised as John Terry hooked the ball clear from just behind the line.
Watch England v Ukraine, live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, Saturday 3 July 19:00 BST.
