Euro 2020: Gareth Southgate & John Stones 'not fazed' playing away from Wembley
England manager Gareth Southgate and defender John Stones say that the team are "not fazed" by the prospect of playing their Euro 2020 quarter-final with Ukraine away from Wembley Stadium.
England take on Andriy Shevchenko's side at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome - the first game in the tournament they have played away from Wembley.
Watch Ukraine v England on Saturday 3 July at 19:00 BST on BBC One, iPlayer and the BBC Sport app.