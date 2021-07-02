England manager Gareth Southgate and defender John Stones say that the team are "not fazed" by the prospect of playing their Euro 2020 quarter-final with Ukraine away from Wembley Stadium.

England take on Andriy Shevchenko's side at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome - the first game in the tournament they have played away from Wembley.

Watch Ukraine v England on Saturday 3 July at 19:00 BST on BBC One, iPlayer and the BBC Sport app.